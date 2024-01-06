Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Bathurst Street area

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 10:22 am
Investigators with the Toronto Police Service say a homicide that occurred earlier this month is now considered a murder-suicide.
Investigators with the Toronto Police Service say a homicide that occurred earlier this month is now considered a murder-suicide. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Christopher Katsarov / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Toronto Police Service says it has launched an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide that occurred on Jan. 2.

Police say they responded to a call from a residence in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area around 8:20 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders located two people dead, a man and a woman.

The two victims were known to each other, officers confirmed in a release.

Police also said the male victim’s body showed signs of trauma.

Homicide investigators say they believe the deceased woman is responsible for both deaths.

Officers are asking anyone familiar with the victims to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

