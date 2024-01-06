Toronto police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Bathurst Street area

Toronto Police Service says it has launched an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide that occurred on Jan. 2.
Police say they responded to a call from a residence in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area around 8:20 a.m.
Once on scene, first responders located two people dead, a man and a woman.
The two victims were known to each other, officers confirmed in a release.
Police also said the male victim’s body showed signs of trauma.
Homicide investigators say they believe the deceased woman is responsible for both deaths.
Officers are asking anyone familiar with the victims to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
