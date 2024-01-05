Fire damages Edmonton ‘community hub,’ but Zocalo owner buoyed by support

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Edmonton’s Boyle McCauley community were devastated to learn a popular neighbourhood gathering spot was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

“My first thought was: ‘Oh my goodness, I hope nobody got hurt.’ And then (I) was like: ‘Oh no, Zocalo! Zocalo is so central in the community. We can’t have anything happen to Zocalo,'” Paula Kirman, the editor of Boyle McCauley News, said of the local landmark cafe, gift shop and greenhouse.

View image in full screen Cleanup begins after a fire at Zocalo café and greenhouse at 10826 95 Street in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Jan. 3, 2024. Global News

Fire crews responded to a call near 95 Street and 108 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the back of a building. It’s believed a vehicle fire in the back alley spread to the building.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“As soon as I got within one block, I could smell the smoke,” Kirman said. “I took a little walk through the back alley and saw the damage and my heart just sank into my stomach.”

Kirman said she was a tenant in the building for 14 years, renting space in the basement.

“I was here several times a week working down there, but also quite often coming up to the main area and having coffee, looking at the beautiful flowers, having meetings and really enjoying the space.”

She said having fire close this building — even temporarily — will impact the area.

“Businesses like this — owners who are so community focused and so involved in the community — it’s definitely something that makes a neighbourhood better and helps revitalize a neighbourhood.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be closed for, but for however long it’s closed, it’s really going to be felt because it’s such a bright spot,” Kirman said. “It’s just really great place to hang out, the staff are so friendly. So many wonderful memories here for so many people.”

View image in full screen Cleanup begins after a fire at Zocalo café and greenhouse at 10826 95 Street in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Jan. 3, 2024. Global News

Co-owner Miranda Ringma said the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

“It’s been a really long day,” she said Friday. “We’re obviously a little bit overwhelmed with everything that’s happened.”

Ringma said most of the worst damage is in the back.

“It’s hugely smoky throughout all the spaces. Most of the damage appears to have started in the back… so the vehicles and then into the back of the greenhouse area, portions of that are quite extensively damaged… There’s just piles of black soot and garbage and melted pots and supplies and those kinds of things.

“And then throughout the rest of the spaces, it’s just a lot of smoke damage and some water damage.”

In other areas, there are kicked-in doors, electrical issues, and some water damage on the walls. Between the cold, fire and smoke, all the plants were destroyed, Ringma said.

“But there’s new plants,” she said. “That’s the thing with plants. So, we look forward to growing new ones.”

Zocalo will re-open, she added.

“We’re not exactly certain how long the cleanup will be.”

They’ve already received so much support, Ringma said, and that means a lot.

“Messages are pouring in… so much care and concern. And it’s really, really heartwarming to hear all that and feel so supported by this community.

“Little Italy has always been our bedrock and these are our people. We’re just so, so happy with all the support we’ve had,” Ringma said.

“We celebrated 20 years at Zocalo this fall. We’re pretty intrenched in this community,” Ringma said. “It’s a great community. We wouldn’t be anywhere else. And this community has been so overwhelmingly supportive throughout our 20 years but obviously in the last 24 hours for sure… It’s amazing, really.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.