Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood

Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a building in the McCauley neighbourhood Thursday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said it received multiple calls regarding the fire, which broke out around 3:25 a.m. Six crews were at the scene just three minutes later.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building which houses a cafe and greenhouse structure.

EFRS said the fire was under control at 4:53 a.m., however, crews remained at the scene dousing hot spots.

It’s believed a vehicle fire in the back alley spread to the building.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is still being assessed as fire investigators work to determine a cause.