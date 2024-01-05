Menu

Canada

Vancouver intersection notorious for pedestrian collisions finally gets traffic light

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 7:44 pm
WATCH: Another pedestrian has been hit at the crosswalk at Waterloo st. and 4th ave. in Vancouver. Construction has been delayed, and neighbours are wondering how many more tragedies need to happen before the work is completed. Julia Foy reports – Sep 26, 2023
Residents of a of a neighbourhood on Vancouver’s west side finally have access to a long-awaited crosswalk signal at an intersection notorious for crashes.

As of Friday morning, the pedestrian-controlled traffic light was active at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Waterloo Street.

In September, Global News reported about a series of pedestrian collisions in a crosswalk at the intersection, where people on foot must make their way across four lanes of traffic.

“In one period of six months we had a combination of five people being hit, and that’s not including fender benders,” neighbour Lorenz Bruechert said at the time.

Residents said they had been lobbying the city for years to install the upgrade.

Work to install the crossing began a full year ago, but stalled over the summer. At the time, the city said the holdup was due to delays with BC Hydro infrastructure.

The traffic light installation follows earlier moves by the city to widen street corners and add additional lighting.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

