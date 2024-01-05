Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man sought by U.S. after pregnant Mexican migrant dies crossing border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 2:03 pm
Authorities in New York state are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a pregnant Mexican migrant woman who was found in a river after she attempted to walk across the Canada-U.S. border illegally in December. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Authorities in New York state are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a pregnant Mexican migrant woman who was found in a river after she attempted to walk across the Canada-U.S. border illegally in December. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New York authorities are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a migrant woman who was trying to cross into the United States from Canada in December.

The attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York has charged Jhader Aguusto Uribe-Tobar, 35, with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and alien smuggling for financial gain, both resulting in death, relating to the death of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores.

The 33-year-old Vasquez-Flores, who was pregnant, was found in the Chazy River near Champlain, N.Y., on Dec. 14, two days after her husband alerted a border patrol agent that she had not emerged from the woods.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

U.S. authorities allege that Uribe-Tobar advertised his services on TikTok under a pseudonym and charged the woman and her husband US$2,500 to guide her by text message as she walked alone across the border.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to the extradition request, the RCMP arrested Uribe-Tobar at his home in St-Hyacinthe, Que., late last month.

Trending Now
He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Dec. 28, and he is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 12.
Click to play video: 'Feds announce $12M for local police following migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Que.'
Feds announce $12M for local police following migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Que.
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices