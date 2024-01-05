Store employee call leads to impaired driving arrest for Havelock, Ont., woman: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police credit the actions of a concerned employee at a local business for leading to the arrest of an impaired driver in the village of Havelock earlier this week.

Peterborough County OPP say the employee reported a suspected impaired customer who was about to drive away from the store around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the employee first saw a woman drive into the parking lot of the business, exit the vehicle and enter the store. The employee dealt with the woman and became concerned she was impaired.

The employee told police they were able to obtain the woman’s vehicle keys and prevent her from leaving.

When officers arrived, they found the woman laying over the counter. The individual was determined to be impaired.

The woman, a 22-year-old resident of Havelock, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.