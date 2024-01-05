Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Store employee call leads to impaired driving arrest for Havelock, Ont., woman: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'OPP remind people to drive safe and sober over holiday season'
OPP remind people to drive safe and sober over holiday season
RELATED: In the wake of a rainy holiday season, Ontario police are reminding drivers to slow down on slick roads and drive sober after 10,000 impaired driving charges were laid this year. A total of 215 were laid over the past week alone. Kayla McLean report – Dec 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police credit the actions of a concerned employee at a local business for leading to the arrest of an impaired driver in the village of Havelock earlier this week.

Peterborough County OPP say the employee reported a suspected impaired customer who was about to drive away from the store around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the employee first saw a woman drive into the parking lot of the business, exit the vehicle and enter the store. The employee dealt with the woman and became concerned she was impaired.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The employee told police they were able to obtain the woman’s vehicle keys and prevent her from leaving.

When officers arrived, they found the woman laying over the counter. The individual was determined to be impaired.

The woman, a 22-year-old resident of Havelock, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices