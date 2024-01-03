Belleville crash leads to impaired charges for Trenton man

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are looking to speak with witnesses of a crash early Wednesday that led to impaired driving charges for a Trenton man.

Police were called to the crash at Adam Street and University Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver drove through a stop sign, crashing into two other vehicles and a fence.

No injuries were reported.

Michael McCulloch, 35, was arrested and has been charged with impaired driving over 80mgs. His licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

He has been released on an undertaking with a court date later in January.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information to contact Const. Eric Hadley at ehadley@bellevilleps.ca.