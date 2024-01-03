Menu

Crime

Belleville crash leads to impaired charges for Trenton man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 11:54 am
A 35-year-old Trenton man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Belleville early Wednesday. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old Trenton man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in Belleville early Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Belleville police are looking to speak with witnesses of a crash early Wednesday that led to impaired  driving charges for a Trenton man.

Police were called to the crash at Adam Street and University Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver drove through a stop sign, crashing into two other vehicles and a fence.

No injuries were reported.

Michael McCulloch, 35, was arrested and has been charged with impaired driving over 80mgs. His licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

He has been released on an undertaking with a court date later in January.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information to contact Const. Eric Hadley at ehadley@bellevilleps.ca.

