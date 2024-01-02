Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest impaired driver during RIDE check on New Year’s Eve

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area'
Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
Police will be out in full force throughout the holiday season looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is now in full swing. Tricia Mason reports. – Nov 17, 2023
A man faces an impaired driving charge following a RIDE check in Peterborough, Ont., late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers were conducting a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check when they were approached by a citizen who reported that a vehicle had just struck another in a nearby parking lot and had fled the scene.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was determined to be impaired.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 35-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while under suspension.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.

Police say 835 vehicles were checked during RIDE checks conducted between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in the city, Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Of the 835 vehicles, 38 tests were administered to drivers. Along with the impaired arrest, police also issued two warnings that saw both drivers receive a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Click to play video: 'OPP remind people to drive safe and sober over holiday season'
OPP remind people to drive safe and sober over holiday season
