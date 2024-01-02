Peterborough police arrest impaired driver during RIDE check on New Year’s Eve

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man faces an impaired driving charge following a RIDE check in Peterborough, Ont., late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers were conducting a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check when they were approached by a citizen who reported that a vehicle had just struck another in a nearby parking lot and had fled the scene.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was determined to be impaired.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 35-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while under suspension.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say 835 vehicles were checked during RIDE checks conducted between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in the city, Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Of the 835 vehicles, 38 tests were administered to drivers. Along with the impaired arrest, police also issued two warnings that saw both drivers receive a three-day driver’s licence suspension.