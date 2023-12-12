Impaired driving charges laid after vehicles, house damaged in Ontario crashes

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man has been charged after police say an impaired driver damaged a number of vehicles and a home in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a crash near Division and Ellice streets shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found three damaged vehicles, including one which had hit a home on the west side of Division Street, at the scene.

Following an investigation police say the same driver is responsible for two crashes that led to all the damage.

They say it all started when the suspect vehicle side-swiped a vehicle driving on Division Street, south of Queen Street, before fleeing the scene with the driver of the other vehicle following.

The suspect vehicle then went down a number of side streets, driving dangerously, police say, including the wrong way down Ellice Street, where the driver is alleged to have hit the second vehicle.

The force of that crash pushed the second vehicle into the home, police say.

The accused was arrested at the scene. Police say testing revealed he had roughly two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Two people who had been in the vehicle hit at Division and Ellice streets were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Gabriel Yeoman, 21, from Gatineau, Que. is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving, impaired operation of a conveyance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was also charged with careless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released with a future court date scheduled. Police say his vehicle is automatically suspended for 90 days and he will face a one-year suspension if convicted.