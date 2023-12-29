Menu

Crime

Impaired charges laid after car goes off the road north of Napanee, Ont.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 5:04 pm
OPP say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle went off the road and hit a sign on County Road 41 Friday morning. View image in full screen
OPP say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle went off the road and hit a sign on County Road 41 Friday morning. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a tip about an erratic driver led to impaired driving charges for a Tamworth man on Friday.

Police say a motorist called to let officers know about a possible impaired driver on County Road 41, just south of Selby, around 11 a.m.

OPP located the vehicle and driver after he drove off the road and crashed into a sign.

The lone male driver was arrested without incident.

Mathew Britnell, 25, is charged with operating while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Trending Now

The accused has been released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

