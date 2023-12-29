Impaired charges laid after car goes off the road north of Napanee, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a tip about an erratic driver led to impaired driving charges for a Tamworth man on Friday.

Police say a motorist called to let officers know about a possible impaired driver on County Road 41, just south of Selby, around 11 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

OPP located the vehicle and driver after he drove off the road and crashed into a sign.

The lone male driver was arrested without incident.

Mathew Britnell, 25, is charged with operating while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.