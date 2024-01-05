Menu

Calendar

Calendar

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police investigating ‘indiscriminate spree’ of vehicle window-smashing in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate ‘indiscriminate spree’ of vehicle vandalism in Vancouver'
Police investigate ‘indiscriminate spree’ of vehicle vandalism in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating what appears to be an "indiscriminate spree" of vehicle window-smashing, primarily in the Marpole neighbourhood, between Jan. 3 and 4, 2024. In a Jan. 5 news conference, Sgt. Steve Addison said the force will be pouring a large amount of resources into the investigation, given the costly impacts and high levels of inconvenience the spree has caused.
Vancouver police are investigating what they describe as a “completely indiscriminate spree” of vehicle vandalism impacting at least 100 cars on the western side of the city.

Police said reports began pouring in about smashed windows in the Marpole, Fairview Slopes and West Side areas between Wednesday and Thursday.

In a Friday press conference, Sgt. Steve Addison said he expects more victims to come forward as they take their first glances as their vehicles parked outside.

Click to play video: '104 vehicles impounded, 281 tickets issued in Abbotsford ‘high-risk’ driving crackdown'
104 vehicles impounded, 281 tickets issued in Abbotsford ‘high-risk’ driving crackdown

“What started as a few reports throughout the day, even into today, has increased from just few to a hundred if not more,” Addison said.

“We’re going to be pouring a lot of resources into this because it’s quite likely that the damage that’s been caused is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-range.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver police investigate string of violent incidents'
Metro Vancouver police investigate string of violent incidents
Addison said it doesn’t appear anything has been stolen from the vehicles, but rather, someone simply walked alongside streets “indiscriminately smashing windows of parked cars.”

“Pure and simple, indiscriminate destruction of property,” he said.

No suspects have been identified, but police were in affected neighbourhoods Friday interviewing residents and collecting relevant security, cellphone and dashcam footage.

Security footage shared with Global News appears to show a suspect tapping the windows of a parked vehicle near Granville Street and West 70th Avenue on Thursday around 3 a.m.

