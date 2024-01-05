‘Violent and dangerous’ offender removes ankle monitor while on bail: Toronto police

See more sharing options

A “violent and dangerous” man convicted of underage sex trafficking-related offences is wanted after removing his ankle monitor while under house arrest in Waterloo, Toronto police say.

The Toronto Police Service said in a news release Friday that on Oct. 31, 2023, 23-year-old Tyrel (TK) McLean was convicted in court of underage sex trafficking-related offences.

He was on bail pending his sentencing, police said.

On Dec. 30, the human trafficking unit, along with Waterloo regional police, launched an investigation after he allegedly breached his release order, police said.

He reportedly removed his ankle monitor while under house arrest in Waterloo and then fled.

McLean is now wanted and police said he’s “known to be violent and dangerous.”

He’s known to frequent the GTA and southwestern Ontario, police said.

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release continued.

He was described as five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.