Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Violent and dangerous’ offender removes ankle monitor while on bail: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 1:31 pm
On Oct. 31, 2023, 23-year-old Tyrel (TK) McLean was convicted in court of underage sex trafficking-related offences, police said.
On Oct. 31, 2023, 23-year-old Tyrel (TK) McLean was convicted in court of underage sex trafficking-related offences, police said. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A “violent and dangerous” man convicted of underage sex trafficking-related offences is wanted after removing his ankle monitor while under house arrest in Waterloo, Toronto police say.

The Toronto Police Service said in a news release Friday that on Oct. 31, 2023, 23-year-old Tyrel (TK) McLean was convicted in court of underage sex trafficking-related offences.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was on bail pending his sentencing, police said.

On Dec. 30, the human trafficking unit, along with Waterloo regional police, launched an investigation after he allegedly breached his release order, police said.

He reportedly removed his ankle monitor while under house arrest in Waterloo and then fled.

Trending Now

McLean is now wanted and police said he’s “known to be violent and dangerous.”

He’s known to frequent the GTA and southwestern Ontario, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release continued.

He was described as five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices