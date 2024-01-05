Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman assaulted, forcibly confined, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 12:53 pm
RCMP Chemawawin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Chemawawin detachment. RCMP
A man from Easterville, Man., is in custody facing charges including aggravated assault and forcible confinement, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called around 2:15 p.m. Sunday about a victim with severe injuries caused by an alleged assault seeking medcal treatment at the local nursing station.

RCMP from the Chemawawin detachment determined that the victim, 27, had been assaulted two days earlier at a home in the area, but she hadn’t been able to seek help as she’d been forcibly confined at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident, police said. He suffered minor injuries, while the woman’s injuries were more serious. She was taken to The Pas Health Complex and then to hospital in Winnipeg for treatment.

The suspect, 26, was arrested Monday and faces the assault and confinement charges, as well as three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

