Several people arrested after shots fired at Portage la Prairie residence: RCMP

Several people were arrested after RCMP officers were called to a residence in a Manitoba community.
Police arrived at a residence on 2nd Street in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday at approximately 1:55 a.m. They had received a report that shots were heard from the residence, they said.
A man answered the door and reportedly retreated back into the house. Police said he was reaching into his jacket. The man was arrested after a stun gun was deployed when the suspect attempted to resist officers, police said.
Police said they found a modified firearm on the man, located behind a tactical vest he was wearing underneath a jacket.
A 22-year-old man faces multiple drug, firearm and other charges.
Five individuals in the residence were also arrested: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 46-year-old man. They were released from custody with later court dates.
Officials said a search of the home also resulted in the seizure of three firearms, ammunition and approximately 80 grams of a substance police believe to be purple down — a drug that is a mixture of fentanyl, carfentanil and often heroin.
No one was reported injured.
