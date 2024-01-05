Several people arrested after shots fired at Portage la Prairie residence: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were arrested after RCMP officers were called to a residence in a Manitoba community.

Police arrived at a residence on 2nd Street in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday at approximately 1:55 a.m. They had received a report that shots were heard from the residence, they said.

A man answered the door and reportedly retreated back into the house. Police said he was reaching into his jacket. The man was arrested after a stun gun was deployed when the suspect attempted to resist officers, police said.

Police said they found a modified firearm on the man, located behind a tactical vest he was wearing underneath a jacket.

A 22-year-old man faces multiple drug, firearm and other charges.

Five individuals in the residence were also arrested: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 46-year-old man. They were released from custody with later court dates.

Officials said a search of the home also resulted in the seizure of three firearms, ammunition and approximately 80 grams of a substance police believe to be purple down — a drug that is a mixture of fentanyl, carfentanil and often heroin.

No one was reported injured.