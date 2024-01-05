Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several people arrested after shots fired at Portage la Prairie residence: RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 1:04 pm
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several people were arrested after RCMP officers were called to a residence in a Manitoba community.

Police arrived at a residence on 2nd Street in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday at approximately 1:55 a.m. They had received a report that shots were heard from the residence, they said.

A man answered the door and reportedly retreated back into the house. Police said he was reaching into his jacket. The man was arrested after a stun gun was deployed when the suspect attempted to resist officers, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they found a modified firearm on the man, located behind a tactical vest he was wearing underneath a jacket.

A 22-year-old man faces multiple drug, firearm and other charges.

Five individuals in the residence were also arrested: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 46-year-old man. They were released from custody with later court dates.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said a search of the home also resulted in the seizure of three firearms, ammunition and approximately 80 grams of a substance police believe to be purple down — a drug that is a mixture of fentanyl, carfentanil and often heroin.

Trending Now

No one was reported injured.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP constable charged with unsafe driving in Portage la Prairie'
Manitoba RCMP constable charged with unsafe driving in Portage la Prairie
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices