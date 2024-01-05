Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Province issues warning for rising water levels north of Emerson, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 12:14 pm
The inlet of the floodway that surrounds Winnipeg just south of Winnipeg, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The floodway gates are activated when the Red River reaches flood levels. View image in full screen
The inlet of the floodway that surrounds Winnipeg just south of Winnipeg, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The floodway gates are activated when the Red River reaches flood levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Manitoba is warning of rising water levels along the Red River north of Emerson.

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said the warning comes after 80 millimetres of rain and snow in the United States portion of the Red River basin.

Water levels have increased by about five feet near Emerson and will continue to rise closer to Winnipeg within the next week, it said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It added the increase “may lift up the ice and create open water conditions near the river shorelines.”

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is expected to give flood outlooks for spring in late February and March as in previous years, the government said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba communities prepare as Red River flood threat looms'
Manitoba communities prepare as Red River flood threat looms
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices