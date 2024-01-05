Province issues warning for rising water levels north of Emerson, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Manitoba is warning of rising water levels along the Red River north of Emerson.

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said the warning comes after 80 millimetres of rain and snow in the United States portion of the Red River basin.

Water levels have increased by about five feet near Emerson and will continue to rise closer to Winnipeg within the next week, it said.

It added the increase “may lift up the ice and create open water conditions near the river shorelines.”

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is expected to give flood outlooks for spring in late February and March as in previous years, the government said.