Assault charge laid against Vancouver special municipal constable

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault.

The charge relates to an incident alleged to have happened at the Vancouver jail on Jan. 7, 2023.

The BC Prosecution Service said the charge was approved against Omar Ahmed Flores on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Special municipal constables work for the VPD as jail guards, community safety officers and traffic control officers.

Flores is due to appear at Vancouver Provincial Court on Jan. 24.

2:29 Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers