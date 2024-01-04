Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Assault charge laid against Vancouver special municipal constable

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 10:53 pm
Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault.

The charge relates to an incident alleged to have happened at the Vancouver jail on Jan. 7, 2023.

The BC Prosecution Service said the charge was approved against Omar Ahmed Flores on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Special municipal constables work for the VPD as jail guards, community safety officers and traffic control officers.

Flores is due to appear at Vancouver Provincial Court on Jan. 24.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers'
Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices