Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Christmas Day assault at New Westminster SkyTrain station leaves 1 seriously hurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 6:16 pm
New Westminster police are investigating an assault on Christmas Day that left one person seriously hurt. View image in full screen
New Westminster police are investigating an assault on Christmas Day that left one person seriously hurt. Global News
Police in New Westminster, B.C., are looking for witnesses to a Christmas Day assault at a SkyTrain station that left one person seriously hurt.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. at the mall level of the New Westminster Station.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive, police said.

Is there a link between Canada’s rising violence on public transit and mental health?

New Westminster police said they’re still investigating the relationship between the victim, but believe the assault was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“We’re in the early stages of this investigation. Our Detectives, alongside our Forensic Identification Unit are working hard to determine what happened” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release. “We understand there were numerous commuters in the area that may have witnessed this assault, or that may have relevant information. We’re asking those people to come forward to tell us about what they saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-529-2430.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

