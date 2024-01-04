Conservative MP backs petition for Canada to pull out of United Nations

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is backing a petition for Canada to pull out of the United Nations and its subsidiary organizations like the World Health Organization.

Lewis represents the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk and sits on Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s shadow cabinet.

Lewis, a former Conservative leadership hopeful and current Opposition critic of infrastructure and communities, expressed her support for Canada’s removal from the UN and the WHO Wednesday on social media.

“Over 60,000 Canadians have now signed a petition calling on Canada to protect our national sovereignty by withdrawing from the UN and its subsidiary organizations,” Lewis wrote on X.

The Prime Minister’s office is criticizing Lewis for the endorsement and accuses her party of promoting “wild conspiracy theories.”

“Make no mistake, when someone posts a petition it’s because they agree with it. What is it about the UN that Conservatives don’t like? Is it the work they do for children around the world, is it their programs to support women’s rights and human rights?” said press secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Hussain in a statement Wednesday.

“If Pierre Poilievre doesn’t agree with this Shadow Minister’s tweet, he would make her delete it. But he won’t because this is how they view the world,” Hussain added.

Global News has reached out to Lewis and Poilievre’s offices and is waiting for comment.

Lewis has criticized the WHO and a global pact it has drafted on pandemic preparedness.

The petition was brought forward by Burnaby, B.C. resident Doug Porter, who writes Canada’s involvement in the UN/WHO ‘Agenda 2030’ undermines the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and could have “negative impacts on potentially every aspect of life, including religious and cultural values.”

It calls on Parliament “to urgently implement Canada’s expeditious withdrawal” and has around 66,000 signatures.

A petition can only be brought before the House of Commons by an MP.