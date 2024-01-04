Menu

Crime

$6,400 worth of fragrances stolen from business in Guelph’s south end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 4, 2024 11:58 am
Guelph police are looking for one individual following a theft on New Year's Eve. A quantity of fragrances were stolen from a south end store, reportedly valued at $6,400.
Guelph police are looking for one individual following a theft on New Year's Eve. A quantity of fragrances were stolen from a south end store, reportedly valued at $6,400. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say $6,400 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a south end business.

Police said they were dispatched to a business near Gordon Street and Clair Road regarding a theft that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators said a man went into the store just after 12 p.m. and stole a quantity of fragrances before leaving.

Police said he wore a black Adidas winter jacket, white shirt and running shoes, a Blue Jays cap and a mask.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service 519-824-1212 ext. 7227, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

