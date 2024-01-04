$6,400 worth of fragrances stolen from business in Guelph’s south end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say $6,400 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a south end business.

Police said they were dispatched to a business near Gordon Street and Clair Road regarding a theft that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators said a man went into the store just after 12 p.m. and stole a quantity of fragrances before leaving.

Police said he wore a black Adidas winter jacket, white shirt and running shoes, a Blue Jays cap and a mask.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service 519-824-1212 ext. 7227, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.