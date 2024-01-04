Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigates 2 stabbings in Duncan, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:48 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Duncan, B.C., on Vancouver Island said investigations have been opened into two stabbings that happened in two days.

The first stabbing happened on Dec. 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. at a business on the Trans-Canada Highway near Trunk Road.

Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man who was being tended to by a witness. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man standing five feet seven inches tall with brown or blond hair, wearing a black toque and a black puffy jacket.

The suspect is possibly known by the name Keenan, police said.

The second stabbing happened at the Tim Hortons on Trunk Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple witnesses told police they saw several people instigating an altercation with another man outside the business, with one of the suspects possibly armed with a knife.

Trending Now

When officers arrived all suspects had departed the scene and no victim was located.

“Officers are continuing their investigation into both incidents,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“Both incidents are believed to be separate and isolated, with no risk to the public.”

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices