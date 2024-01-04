RCMP investigates 2 stabbings in Duncan, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Duncan, B.C., on Vancouver Island said investigations have been opened into two stabbings that happened in two days.

The first stabbing happened on Dec. 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. at a business on the Trans-Canada Highway near Trunk Road.

Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man who was being tended to by a witness. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man standing five feet seven inches tall with brown or blond hair, wearing a black toque and a black puffy jacket.

The suspect is possibly known by the name Keenan, police said.

The second stabbing happened at the Tim Hortons on Trunk Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw several people instigating an altercation with another man outside the business, with one of the suspects possibly armed with a knife.

When officers arrived all suspects had departed the scene and no victim was located.

“Officers are continuing their investigation into both incidents,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“Both incidents are believed to be separate and isolated, with no risk to the public.”

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.