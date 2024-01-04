Starbucks now allowing use of personal cups for mobile orders, drive-thrus

Send this page to someone via email

Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada can now order more sustainably, if they choose.

Effective Jan. 3, 2024, the coffee company is allowing customers to bring their own personal cups for mobile orders and drive-thrus in both countries, a spokesperson confirmed with Global News Thursday.

The move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to reduce cup waste in landfills and shift towards reusables.

“With the majority of Starbucks beverages enjoyed on-the-go, this milestone unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030,” Starbucks said in a news release Wednesday.

Starbucks claims to be the first national coffee retailer in Canada to offer customers the option to use their own cups in mobile orders for all drinks and sizes.

The company, along with major competitors Tim Hortons and McDonald’s, stopped allowing reusable cups due to health concerns when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020.

Starbucks took a step in returning to pre-pandemic life in August 2021, again serving customers in their personal mugs. The move did not include drive-thrus and mobile orders until now.

Customers who bring clean, reusable cups at Starbucks receive a $0.10 discount. Baristas will not rinse personal cups in Starbucks equipment sinks for both staff and customers’ safety, the company says. For this reason, Starbucks will not accept dirty cups.

To order through the Starbucks app, customers should hit the “Customization” button and then select “Personal Cup.” They can then continue ordering as normal. When picking up from the café, customers hand over their personal cup without the lid, and baristas will hand the beverage back in a “contactless vessel,” the coffeehouse says.

Tim Hortons has also lifted its policy against serving personal cups, allowing customers to bring their own mugs in cafes and drive-thrus. McDonald’s only accepts reusable mugs in Vancouver.

In October, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. said it will be launching an exchangeable and reusable cup program across the country in a bid to reduce waste. The new A&W One Cup program will allow customers to pay $3 for an exchangeable cup when they order a beverage.

Starbucks chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori said in the recent news release that the company knows its customers are passionate about the planet.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” he said. “Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future.”