Southern Chiefs’ Organization welcomes 2nd annual National Ribbon Skirt Day

The second annual National Ribbon Skirt Day is underway.

For the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, it’s a day that increases an understanding and respect for First Nations cultural practices. The celebration of the day, set annually for Jan. 4, was legislated in 2022 and inspired by an incident involving a young First Nations girl who wore her ribbon skirt to school.

Isabella Kulak, from Cote First Nation, wore her ribbon skirt to school on a formal day in 2022. She was shamed, but the movement that grew from the incident saw Indigenous women across the country wearing their ribbon skirts in solidarity.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a press release on Thursday that the day allows for First Nations citizens to reclaim their cultural practices and ceremonies.

“National Ribbon Skirt Day was created in honour of Isabella Kulak…. (She) showed courage and pride in her culture when she chose to wear a ribbon skirt to school,” Daniels said. “Ribbon skirts are significant and important to many First Nations citizens.”

The SCO added that the skirts are important in that they are tied to a person’s spirit name and colours, along with “representing a person’s identity, diversity, and strength.”

“Reclaiming our cultures is another important step we can take towards healing from the impacts of colonization,” Daniels said.