Canada

Southern Chiefs’ Organization welcomes 2nd annual National Ribbon Skirt Day

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 12:03 pm
Young women seen in this file photo as wearing ribbon skirts arrive for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in Calgary on Sept. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Young women seen in this file photo as wearing ribbon skirts arrive for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in Calgary on Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The second annual National Ribbon Skirt Day is underway.

For the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, it’s a day that increases an understanding and respect for First Nations cultural practices. The celebration of the day, set annually for Jan. 4, was legislated in 2022 and inspired by an incident involving a young First Nations girl who wore her ribbon skirt to school.

Isabella Kulak, from Cote First Nation, wore her ribbon skirt to school on a formal day in 2022. She was shamed, but the movement that grew from the incident saw Indigenous women across the country wearing their ribbon skirts in solidarity.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a press release on Thursday that the day allows for First Nations citizens to reclaim their cultural practices and ceremonies.

“National Ribbon Skirt Day was created in honour of Isabella Kulak…. (She) showed courage and pride in her culture when she chose to wear a ribbon skirt to school,” Daniels said. “Ribbon skirts are significant and important to many First Nations citizens.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SCO added that the skirts are important in that they are tied to a person’s spirit name and colours, along with “representing a person’s identity, diversity, and strength.”

Trending Now

“Reclaiming our cultures is another important step we can take towards healing from the impacts of colonization,” Daniels said.

Click to play video: 'Girl behind National Ribbon Skirt Day movement reflects on this day'
Girl behind National Ribbon Skirt Day movement reflects on this day
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

