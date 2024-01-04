Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Interest rate cuts could come in spring this year, Deloitte says 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 8:24 am
Click to play video: 'Housing market 2024: What to expect with rate cuts on the horizon'
Housing market 2024: What to expect with rate cuts on the horizon
WATCH: Housing market 2024: What to expect with rate cuts on the horizon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.

The firm’s economic outlook report predicts stagnant growth during the first half of the year as the effects of higher interest rates continue to work their way through the system.

The Bank of Canada held its key rate steady at five per cent in December after a heavy-handed hiking campaign to fight inflation.

Click to play video: 'Interest rates: Bank of Canada governor expects 2024 to be year of ‘transition’'
Interest rates: Bank of Canada governor expects 2024 to be year of ‘transition’
Trending Now

Deloitte says inflation is still uncomfortably high at 3.1 per cent as of November, but it’s unlikely the central bank will hike rates further.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Deloitte Canada chief economist Dawn Desjardins says we shouldn’t expect interest rates to return to their pre-pandemic lows.

Desjardins says momentum in the economy and the job market is poised to improve in the second half of 2024 as confidence starts to recover.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices