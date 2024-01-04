Garbage truck driver charged after fatally striking female pedestrian in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a garbage truck has been charged after fatally striking a female pedestrian in midtown Toronto last month.

The incident happened at Winona Drive and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to police.

Police said a garbage truck was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue and turned right onto Winona Drive when it struck a pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, heading east to west on the north side crosswalk.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, according to police. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck remained at the scene and didn’t not sustain any injuries.

On Wednesday, the driver, a 40-year-old man, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian and turning not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.