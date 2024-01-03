Menu

Crime

Unruly passenger leads to Air Canada flight diverting to Winnipeg: RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 5:55 pm
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A flight heading to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg after Manitoba RCMP say a passenger became unruly on board.

Officers received a report of the flight diversion on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:20 p.m. Air Canada Flight 137 had left Toronto, when officials say a 16-year-old male passenger assaulted another male passenger.

The victim was later identified as a family member.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Airline employees and passengers assisted in restraining the youth, who was then arrested and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. The victim was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.

More to come…

Travel Tips: Disruptive airline passengers
