Unruly passenger leads to Air Canada flight diverting to Winnipeg: RCMP

A flight heading to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg after Manitoba RCMP say a passenger became unruly on board.

Officers received a report of the flight diversion on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:20 p.m. Air Canada Flight 137 had left Toronto, when officials say a 16-year-old male passenger assaulted another male passenger.

The victim was later identified as a family member.

Airline employees and passengers assisted in restraining the youth, who was then arrested and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. The victim was treated on scene for minor physical injuries.

More to come…