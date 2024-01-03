Same commercial yard in Aberfoyle was broken into twice within a week: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating two break-ins at a commercial yard in Aberfoyle.

The first break-in occurred on Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say two individuals arrived in a dark pickup truck at the secure compound on Nicholas Beaver Road.

They say the suspects went inside several trailers in the compound but nothing was taken.

Then around 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, two individuals were seen in a white SUV entering the secured compound going through trailers.

Investigators say nothing was taken in that incident but suspects managed to gain entry through the adjacent business’ yard.

OPP did manage to get a description of the pair who were captured on surveillance video.

One is described as having a medium build and wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, a green beanie, and a blue face cover. The second is described a having a medium build and wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, a dark hoodie, a black hat, a black face covering and light shoes.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.