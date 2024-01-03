Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Roads reopen in Surrey after propane leak at gas station

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 4:38 pm
Emergency crews were called to a propane leak at a Surrey gas station on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a propane leak at a Surrey gas station on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey RCMP reopened roads in an area of the Port Kells neighbourhood Wedensday afternoon after crews dealt with a gas leak.

Police had initially closed roads around 88th Avenue and Harvie Road due to a propane leak at a gas station.

The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.

Click to play video: 'Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver'
Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver
Trending Now

It was not immediately clear how the leak started.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the same intersection where one person was found dead after a gas station burned down in 2019.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

 

 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices