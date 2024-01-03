Roads reopen in Surrey after propane leak at gas station

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey RCMP reopened roads in an area of the Port Kells neighbourhood Wedensday afternoon after crews dealt with a gas leak.

Police had initially closed roads around 88th Avenue and Harvie Road due to a propane leak at a gas station.

The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.

2:22 Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver

It was not immediately clear how the leak started.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the same intersection where one person was found dead after a gas station burned down in 2019.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.