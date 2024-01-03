Roads reopen in Surrey after propane leak at gas station

Surrey RCMP reopened roads in an area of the Port Kells neighbourhood Wedensday afternoon after crews dealt with a gas leak.
Police had initially closed roads around 88th Avenue and Harvie Road due to a propane leak at a gas station.
The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.
Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver
Trending Now
It was not immediately clear how the leak started.
It is the same intersection where one person was found dead after a gas station burned down in 2019.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Comments