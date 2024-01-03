Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe Police issue warning after residents fall victim to YouTube investment scam

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Daughter fights for justice for late mom targetted by romance scam'
Daughter fights for justice for late mom targetted by romance scam
Abstract: An Alberta woman is fighting to get the people who scammed her late mom stopped and caught. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, the woman was targeted in a romance scam – Dec 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

South Simcoe Police are warning the public about online investment scams after multiple reports about them in the region.

Police say they start with a fraudulent advertisement on YouTube or other social media platforms.

In two separate incidents, police say the ad featured a fake video of billionaire Elon Musk offering investments starting at $250.

Police say victims clicked a link where they were directed to share their contact information, and from there started receiving phone calls from scammers regarding “lucrative” investment opportunities.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In these scams, officers warn, the suspects often establish remote access to the victim’s computer.

The suspects transfer funds from the victim’s account to a bogus website that falsely depicts the victim earning large returns. The scammers take the funds and continue to urge more investments, police warn.

Story continues below advertisement

“In two of our incidents, family members eventually learned of the scam and intervened before more money was lost,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now

To try to prevent more people being targeted police have a few tips to help people recognize the scam:

  • Never allow anyone remote access to your computer. Often the suspects will ask you to install programs like Anydesk or Teamviewer that enable this.
  • Research carefully before investing. Verify credentials. Confirm the source.
  • Be skeptical of investments that promise unusually high returns with little or no risk. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.
  • Resist high-pressure sales tactics to force you into making quick decisions.
  • Never share personal information with someone you don’t know.
  • Never send money to an unknown person or entity without thoroughly verifying their legitimacy.
  • Consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any significant investments.
  • Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, stop communicating.
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices