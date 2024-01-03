South Simcoe Police issue warning after residents fall victim to YouTube investment scam

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police are warning the public about online investment scams after multiple reports about them in the region.

Police say they start with a fraudulent advertisement on YouTube or other social media platforms.

In two separate incidents, police say the ad featured a fake video of billionaire Elon Musk offering investments starting at $250.

Police say victims clicked a link where they were directed to share their contact information, and from there started receiving phone calls from scammers regarding “lucrative” investment opportunities.

In these scams, officers warn, the suspects often establish remote access to the victim’s computer.

The suspects transfer funds from the victim’s account to a bogus website that falsely depicts the victim earning large returns. The scammers take the funds and continue to urge more investments, police warn.

“In two of our incidents, family members eventually learned of the scam and intervened before more money was lost,” police said in a statement.

To try to prevent more people being targeted police have a few tips to help people recognize the scam: