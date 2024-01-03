Calgary police seek man wanted on 21 warrants

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is searching for a 51-year-old man wanted on 21 criminal warrants, including forcible confinement and pointing a firearm.

Rogers Anthony Owens is described as 5’ 10” tall, weighing approximately 227 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

CPS said investigators have made several attempts to locate Owens and have so far been unsuccessful.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.