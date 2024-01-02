Defendant in child sexual abuse case wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A Calgary man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to appear in court while on release.

According to police, the national warrant is related to prior charges including sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16 and invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16.

Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort, 39, of Calgary is described as six feet one inch tall and around 160 pounds with a slim build, brown curly hair, blue eyes and coloured tattoos on both of his forearms.

🔴 WANTED 🔴 We are looking for the public’s help to locate Steeve BLANCHETTE-ROCHEFORT, 39, of Calgary, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to appear in court in relation to the sexual abuse of a child. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Information?… pic.twitter.com/nONP0RBqe7 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 2, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he could have a beard or a clean shave, speaks with a French accent, has impaired hearing in one ear and is missing a portion of his middle finger on his right hand.

Anyone with information about Blanchette-Rochefort’s location can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case# CA18524347/3625.