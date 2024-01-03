Menu

Crime

Suspect sought for New Year’s Eve sexual assault in Burnaby

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 3:46 pm
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Cloverdale on Fri. Dec. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP are seeking public assistance finding the suspect in a sexual assault that took place on New Year's Eve. Global News
Police are searching for the suspect of a sexual assault that took place on a street in Burnaby on New Year’s Eve.

The victim was walking on Brentwood Drive toward Delta Avenue when she noticed a stranger walking behind her, Burnaby RCMP said. The man asked her for directions, hugged her, groped her and tried to kiss her.

The woman pushed him away and he fled on foot toward Anola Drive. Police said she was physically uninjured, but is receiving support from victim services.

Click to play video: 'Police warn of potentially dangerous woman living in Vancouver'
Police warn of potentially dangerous woman living in Vancouver

“We want the public to be aware of this incident and to report anything suspicious to police,” said Cpl. Laura Hirst in a Wednesday news release. “We would also like to applaud the victim for her bravery. She was able to quickly flag down a passerby and call police for help right away.”

The suspect is described as a South Asian man between 40 and 45 years old, who had a slim build and short grey hair. He wore a light brown jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from Brentwood Drive between Beta Avenue and Delta Avenue, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, is asked to call 604-646-9999 and quite the file number 23-45611.

 

More on Crime
