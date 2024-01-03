Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 11:51 am
What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
WATCH ABOVE: What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy? – Dec 21, 2023
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.16 points at 20,768.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 247.00 points at 37,468.04. The S&P 500 index was down 30.32 points at 4,712.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.60 points at 14,649.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.91 cents US compared with 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.07 at US$72.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.20 at US$2,043.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.86 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

