S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.16 points at 20,768.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 247.00 points at 37,468.04. The S&P 500 index was down 30.32 points at 4,712.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.60 points at 14,649.34.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.91 cents US compared with 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.07 at US$72.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.20 at US$2,043.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.86 a pound.