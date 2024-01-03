Police investigate 9 break and enter reports in Wadena, Sask. and area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating nine break and enter reports from Dec. 15 to 28, 2023, in Wadena, Sask., and surrounding communities.

On Dec. 15, the Wadena RCMP received three break-in reports in the small town as well as Foam Lake, Quill Lake and North Shore Fishing Lake.

“Investigation determined an unknown individual or individuals broke into: a funeral home and stole a small amount of change and audio equipment, the curling rink and stole a sum of cash and the food bank and stole a number of gift cards.”

On Dec. 18, Wadena RCMP received two reports of break and enters at a business in the town and also at the senior centre in Foam Lake. Police stated that no items were reported stolen.

Two days later, Wadena RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a curling rink in Quill Lake where an unknown amount of liquor was stolen from the premise.

“The following week, Wadena RCMP also received three reports of break-ins at residences in their detachment area,” police stated.

On Dec. 27, a break-in report occurred at a residence in the RM of Foam Lake. The following day, police received another break-in report at a North Shore Fishing Lake residence where a side-by-side and ice fishing gear were stolen.

The same day, police received a second break-in report at another residence on North Shore Fishing Lake where keys for a quad and two vehicles were stolen.

“Wadena RCMP continue to actively investigate with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services. It can’t be confirmed, but investigators believe these incidents are related,” police stated.

“Officers remind the public to make sure all doors, windows and outbuildings are locked.”

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity witnessed or if any surveillance video was captured around the times of these incidents, you are to contact Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com