RCMP looking to identify vehicle after alleged shooting in Moncton

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help after an alleged shooting in Moncton last month.
In a release, police say members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a call for a single shot fired at a residence on North Street early in the morning on Dec. 3.
“Video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle stopped at the corner of Sherrard Avenue and North Street for a few minutes before the driver exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm toward a residence and fled the scene,” the release said.
“Two people were inside the home at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.”
Police are looking for a dark-coloured four-door vehicle with no rear license place and have released photos “in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the vehicle or providing further information for the investigation, despite the quality of the images.”
Police are looking to speak with any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on or near North Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.
People can contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
