2 people taken to hospital after house fire in west Mississauga

Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in west Mississauga on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the area of Trelawny Circle and Bishop Strachan Court, which is just west of Tenth Line West, after 9 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said the house and area was being evacuated.

Mississauga Fire said crews were involved in an “aggressive interior attack” and asked people to avoid the area.

Two people were taken to hospital by paramedics, one with burns and the other with smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

There is no word on what may have caused the incident.

An investigator was expected to head to the scene.

