Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Court ruling on public drug use rankles B.C. police chiefs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2024 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Reactions to court open drug use ruling'
Reactions to court open drug use ruling
Reactions are pouring in after a judge halted the provincial government's law restricting drug use in parks and other public spaces.The law is facing a constitutional challenge and an injuction means it can't take effect until the end of March. Paul Johnson has been out gathering reaction to the decision.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A top British Columbia law enforcement official says a recent court decision placing a temporary injunction on a law to restrict public drug use takes away police enforcement tools.

Vancouver Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson, who’s also president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, says officers are disappointed with the B.C. Supreme Court decision last week that blocks the provincial law.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled in favour of an application by the Harm Reduction Nurses Association and imposed the temporary injunction until March 31, pending a constitutional challenge of the law, saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if it comes into force.

The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for refusal to comply with police orders not to consume drugs in places including parks, beaches, sports fields and near business entrances and bus stops.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Wilson says police in B.C. now have no grounds to approach people using controlled substances in most public areas unless they are suspected of other criminal behaviour.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said last week the government was “concerned” by the ruling against laws he said were meant to prevent drug use “in places that are frequented by children and families.”

 

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices