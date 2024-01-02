Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 stolen vehicles recovered on same day along Highway 401 near Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario provides $492K to tackle auto thefts in Peterborough and Kawarthas'
Ontario provides $492K to tackle auto thefts in Peterborough and Kawarthas
RELATED: Going outside to an empty driveway is becoming more frequent for Peterborough residents as the rate of car thefts remains high. The provincial government is now focusing more funding for the region to try and keep thieves out of the driver's seat. Robert Lothian explains. – Dec 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP recovered two reported stolen vehicles on the same day following traffic stops on Highway 401 in the Cobourg area in late December.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Dec. 29, 2023, around 5:40 a.m., involved officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on the highway towards Port Hope.

OPP located the vehicle and confirmed it had been stolen. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

A 27-year-old man from Quebec was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Then around 5:50 p.m., OPP received a report of another suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

A 31-year-old man from Longueuil, Que., was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 and under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Cobourg at a future date.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Click to play video: 'Ontario provides $492K to tackle auto thefts in Peterborough and Kawarthas'
Ontario provides $492K to tackle auto thefts in Peterborough and Kawarthas
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices