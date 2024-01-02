2 stolen vehicles recovered on same day along Highway 401 near Cobourg: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP recovered two reported stolen vehicles on the same day following traffic stops on Highway 401 in the Cobourg area in late December.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Dec. 29, 2023, around 5:40 a.m., involved officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on the highway towards Port Hope.

OPP located the vehicle and confirmed it had been stolen. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

A 27-year-old man from Quebec was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Then around 5:50 p.m., OPP received a report of another suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

A 31-year-old man from Longueuil, Que., was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime — over $5,000 and under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Cobourg at a future date.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.