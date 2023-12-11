Guelph police cruiser struck after officers find stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are looking for two people in a stolen vehicle that struck a police cruiser.

Officers from the traffic unit were patrolling Wellington Street East near Edinburgh Road South on Friday afternoon when it approached a white Toyota RAV-4.

The automated licence plate reader alerted the officer around 3:30 p.m. that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the London area the day before.

Investigators say an attempt was made to stop the stolen vehicle but the driver abruptly changed lanes, hitting the front corner of the cruiser and causing the driver to lose control.

They say the vehicle then sped away and was last seen going south on the Hanlon Expressway. There was no police pursuit in the interest of public safety.

The male driver is described as between 25 and 35 years of age, with several tattoos on his left arm and hand. He was wearing a white baseball cap and short-sleeved shirt. There was a woman in the passenger seat but no description was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.