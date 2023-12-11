Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police cruiser struck after officers find stolen vehicle

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 11, 2023 11:08 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph Police Service are looking for two people in a stolen vehicle that struck a police cruiser.

Officers from the traffic unit were patrolling Wellington Street East near Edinburgh Road South on Friday afternoon when it approached a white Toyota RAV-4.

The automated licence plate reader alerted the officer around 3:30 p.m. that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the London area the day before.

Investigators say an attempt was made to stop the stolen vehicle but the driver abruptly changed lanes, hitting the front corner of the cruiser and causing the driver to lose control.

They say the vehicle then sped away and was last seen going south on the Hanlon Expressway. There was no police pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Trending Now

The male driver is described as between 25 and 35 years of age, with several tattoos on his left arm and hand. He was wearing a white baseball cap and short-sleeved shirt. There was a woman in the passenger seat but no description was made available.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices