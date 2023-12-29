Menu

Crime

Several stolen vehicles found parked in Mississauga parking lot, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 10:49 am
One of the recovered stolen vehicles by York Regional Police. View image in full screen
One of the recovered stolen vehicles by York Regional Police. Provided / York Regional Police
York Regional Police say officers have recovered 25 stolen vehicles, some of which were found parked at a Mississauga, Ont., parking lot.

Police said that in November, the force’s auto cargo theft unit and the integrated property crime task force became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked.

Suspects were identified and other locations were discovered where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, police said.

On Dec. 14, police said, a search warrant was executed at a warehouse in Mississauga where more stolen vehicles were found inside of shipping containers.

“The vehicles had been reported stolen from all across the Greater Toronto Area,” investigators said.  “Police also seized a number of stolen licence plates, master car keys and a key re-programming device.”

Police worked alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Équité Association to recover the 25 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $2.2 million.

In total, police said six men are facing charges in connection with the stolen vehicles. Five men were arrested during the search warrant. The sixth suspect was arrested at Toronto Pearson airport by CBSA officers and turned over to York Regional Police, investigators said.

The men are facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police also noted three of the six men arrested were out on bail at the time for other, unrelated offences.

