Teen with firearm charged with uttering death threats, sexual assault in Cobourg: police

A firearm was seized and a teen faces multiple charges following a weapons call in Cobourg, Ont., in late December.

Cobourg Police Service said threats involving a firearm were reported in the area of University Avenue West and Ontario Street on Dec. 30.

Police say the investigation, which included help from Northumberland OPP, led to the arrest of a 17-year-old in the village of Roseneath, north of Cobourg.

Police also executed a search warrant at a Roseneath address where they say they seized a GSG-16 .22 calibre long rifle and ammunition.

The youth was charged with using a firearm in commission of offence, sexual assault, overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence, and four counts of uttering threats to cause death.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg and subsequently detained, police said Sunday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the area is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.