Man injured in stabbing in Toronto’s east end, suspect in custody

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has been injured after a stabbing in the city’s east end and a suspect has been arrested on Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. in the O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue area.

Paramedics told Global News two adults were taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were taken hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:

O'Connor Dr & Dohme Ave

– suspect and victim have both been transported to hospital with serious injuries

– ongoing investigation

– expect road closures in the area#GO5932

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 2, 2024