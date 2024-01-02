Menu

Headline link
Canada

Man injured in stabbing in Toronto’s east end, suspect in custody

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 6:17 am
Police on scene after a stabbing on Jan. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a stabbing on Jan. 1, 2024. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Toronto police say a man has been injured after a stabbing in the city’s east end and a suspect has been arrested on Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. in the O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue area.

Paramedics told Global News two adults were taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were taken hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

