Bhavana Varma awarded Order of Ontario for bringing ‘new vision’ to social issues

Send this page to someone via email

Bhavana Varma, former president and chief executive of the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington, is one of 25 Ontarians named to the Order of Ontario in the 2023 list.

Varma is receiving the province’s highest honour for bringing a “new vision” to solving social issues in the region, according to the Ontario government release announcing the 2023 recipients.

“To address homelessness and challenges facing youth, Bhavana broke down silos, connecting the right people who could effect change,” the province said. “That effort attracted significant new sources of revenue in support of critical human-service programs in the region.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Varma stepped down as KFL&A United Way’s president and CEO in August. The province said that through Varma’s 24 years of stewardship, KFL&A United Way emerged one of Canada’s top charitable groups.

The Order of Ontario recognizes people who have made exceptional contributions to help build a stronger province, nation and world, the province says. Members of the Order come from all walks of life and represent various sectors of society including public service, business, journalism and health care.

Story continues below advertisement

“These Ontarians have demonstrated the highest levels of merit, excellence and dedication in their respective disciplines, and they have made significant impacts here at home and around the world,” said Ontario’s Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont.

Some 874 people have named to the order since it was established in 1986.

Nominations are open for deserving individuals to be named to the order in 2024. The deadline is March 31.