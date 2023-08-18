KFL&A United Way CEO steps down after 24 years at the helm

Send this page to someone via email

In an interview with CKWS TV in 1999, Bhavan Varma set out her goals for KFL&A United Way as the not for profits new President and CEO.

“Building capacity, looking at the community needs, looking at how we’re providing services to the community and alternative ways of helping the community,” said Varma 24 years ago.

Since then, under Varma’s leadership, the local united way has been ranked among the “top 100” Canadian charities for the past four years, currently sitting at number two in the country in terms of dollars raised per capita.

Leaving on that high note, Varma is stepping away from the role at the end of this month.

“I really felt that this was a good time to leave and leaving it in good hands feels perfect,” said Varma.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson, says Varma has played a tremendous role in the community impacting many people.

“We are talking about so many lives that have been touched, that have been improved,” said Paterson.

Paterson says Varma has solidified a network of roughly 50 agencies working to improving residents lives in the region.

Getting to the position as head of the KFL&A United Way hasn’t been a straight line.

Immigrating to Canada with her husband from India 32 years ago, Varma struggled to find a job in a new country during a recession. she first worked for United Way in St. Catherines putting stamps on envelopes.

She quickly climbed the ranks coming to Kingston eight years later as the new executive director.

At the dawn of a new millennium, Varma says Kingston faced similar challenges then as it does now, including homelessness.

“The work we’re doing on homelessness is very rewarding. During the pandemic, there were some extraordinary initiatives that came about,” said Varma. “One was the food redistribution Warehouse, which we’re very proud of.”

Patrick Murphy has worked with Varma for 20 years volunteering with the united way in a variety of roles.

“50 years from now, 100 years from now, we will always remember Bhavana,” said Murphy. “She had such an impact, she was truly the United Way for us. She has built it.”

A new fundraising campaign is set to begin this September, and the current campaign chair Col. Sonny Hatton says Varma has set the wheels in motion for another strong year.

“She is that connector that brings people together. If you’ve met Bhavana, you know that when there’s a need, she will come and find the people she thinks are best suited to help,” said Col. Hatton.

While stepping down as the head of KFL&A United Way Varma says she will continue to be active in the community.

“I’m looking forward to participating more in that and volunteering for some other organizations. I’m also a leadership coach, so I’m helping some non-profits,” said Varma.

Varma’s last day on the job is September 1, and her successor, John DiPaolo, the current Corporate Services Vice President for KFL&A United Way, will take over.