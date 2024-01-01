Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First 2024 Kitchener baby arrives earlier than expected

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 4:37 pm
Mike and Margaret Cimetta welcomed daughter Susannah to the world at 1:14 am. She is the first baby of 2024 in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Mike and Margaret Cimetta welcomed daughter Susannah to the world at 1:14 am. She is the first baby of 2024 in Kitchener. Mike Cimetta
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Being parents of the first baby born at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital in 2024 never entered the minds of Margaret and Mike Cimetta.

Susannah Catherine Ruth came into the world on Monday at 1:14 a.m. weighing in at seven pounds, one ounce. Both baby and mom are said to be doing fine.

It is the first child for the Cimettas and while they were excited to see their new daughter, the couple said the baby was not supposed to be due until around Jan. 14.

“On (Sunday morning) at about 7:30, my water broke,” said Margaret. “It was very much a surprise.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The couple went to the hospital where Margaret was admitted. Staff had induced labour at around 4 p.m.

“It went pretty quickly,” she said. “We were very happy that she was a 2024 baby.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mike said that their families and friends had pools to determine the exact date of their baby being born.

“The earliest someone guessed was the third (of January),” he said. “I don’t think we expected to be even a week early.”

Trending Now

Mike said he was there to give his wife support as she was going through labour but also admitted that he was a bit anxious of becoming a new parent.

“I tried to approach everything with excitement, definitely new opportunity, new experience being our first child together,” said Mike.

The names of the baby come from her two new grandmothers, plus Margaret’s middle name, which is also the middle name of Margaret’s mom and her grandmother.

“Just take stock of that moment as it is happening,” said Mike on what he would suggest to others who are expecting a baby for the first time. “Make sure you are there to support each other.”

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices