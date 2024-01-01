First 2024 Kitchener baby arrives earlier than expected

Send this page to someone via email

Being parents of the first baby born at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital in 2024 never entered the minds of Margaret and Mike Cimetta.

Susannah Catherine Ruth came into the world on Monday at 1:14 a.m. weighing in at seven pounds, one ounce. Both baby and mom are said to be doing fine.

It is the first child for the Cimettas and while they were excited to see their new daughter, the couple said the baby was not supposed to be due until around Jan. 14.

“On (Sunday morning) at about 7:30, my water broke,” said Margaret. “It was very much a surprise.”

The couple went to the hospital where Margaret was admitted. Staff had induced labour at around 4 p.m.

“It went pretty quickly,” she said. “We were very happy that she was a 2024 baby.”

Mike said that their families and friends had pools to determine the exact date of their baby being born.

“The earliest someone guessed was the third (of January),” he said. “I don’t think we expected to be even a week early.”

Mike said he was there to give his wife support as she was going through labour but also admitted that he was a bit anxious of becoming a new parent.

“I tried to approach everything with excitement, definitely new opportunity, new experience being our first child together,” said Mike.

The names of the baby come from her two new grandmothers, plus Margaret’s middle name, which is also the middle name of Margaret’s mom and her grandmother.

“Just take stock of that moment as it is happening,” said Mike on what he would suggest to others who are expecting a baby for the first time. “Make sure you are there to support each other.”