Crime

Man’s body found in vehicle in Dawson Creek

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 3:45 pm
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Cloverdale on Fri. Dec. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Dawson Creek RCMP and the RCMP North District major crime unit are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a vehicle on Sunday. Global News
Police in Dawson Creek are investigating a homicide after officers found a vehicle with a body inside.

Mounties said a suspicious vehicle was reported at 17th Street and 116th Avenue on Sunday. Officers found a red Dodge Calibre and the body of a man inside.

The RCMP North District major crime unit is assisting Dawson Creek RCMP in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

