Man’s body found in vehicle in Dawson Creek

Police in Dawson Creek are investigating a homicide after officers found a vehicle with a body inside.

Mounties said a suspicious vehicle was reported at 17th Street and 116th Avenue on Sunday. Officers found a red Dodge Calibre and the body of a man inside.

The RCMP North District major crime unit is assisting Dawson Creek RCMP in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.