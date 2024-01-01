Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Driver fleeing New York City police goes onto sidewalk, injures 7

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2024 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Alec Baldwin escorted by NYPD following argument with pro-Palestinian demonstrator'
Alec Baldwin escorted by NYPD following argument with pro-Palestinian demonstrator
WATCH: Alec Baldwin escorted by NYPD following argument with pro-Palestinian demonstrator – Dec 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver fleeing police in Manhattan early Monday morning sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the sedan, according to police.

The 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. The vehicle’s driver and a police officer also were taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred just after 1:30 a.m., according to the New York Police Department.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Click to play video: 'Ringing in 2024 at Valley First’s New York New Year’s Eve'
Ringing in 2024 at Valley First’s New York New Year’s Eve
Trending Now

The crash happened less than two hours after thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers packed into Times Square, about a dozen blocks north in Manhattan.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers were responding to “a possible crime” at the intersection of West 33rd St. and 7th Ave., near Penn Station, and were trying to intervene in a dispute in a vehicle. The unidentified 44-year-old driver struck multiple vehicles before speeding off on a sidewalk and hitting the food truck. The driver was caught several blocks away.

The investigation was continuing, police said.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices