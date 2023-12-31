Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police suspend search for girl who fell into river on Dec. 22

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river while sledding with her mother'
Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river while sledding with her mother
Watch - Dec. 23: Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river while sledding with her mother – Dec 23, 2023
Quebec provincial police say they’ve suspended the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river a week ago.

The child has been missing since Dec. 22, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.– about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City — while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

Police officers shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission on Boxing Day, but there’s been no sign of the girl.

Authorities published photos of the snowsuit the girl was wearing, including a rainbow coat and violet snow pants, and asked the public to report any sightings along the river. View image in full screen
Authorities published photos of the snowsuit the girl was wearing, including a rainbow coat and violet snow pants, and asked the public to report any sightings along the river. Sûreté du Québec
In a statement, police say that specialized units deployed in the past week include officers walking the shorelines, divers in the water and drones and helicopters from above.

Story continues below advertisement

Police divers will be deployed when the ice cover permits and authorities could mobilize various units if new information emerges.

Authorities say an investigation into the event is ongoing.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

