RCMP in Nova Scotia investigate suspected arson following house fire

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a suspected arson in Bible Hill following an early morning house fire and the discovery of an abandoned car on a nearby highway.

Police say firefighters responded to the blaze that was reported by a neighbour around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, adding the only person in the home at the time safely escaped.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall says the home was not entirely engulfed in flames before it was extinguished, but it suffered significant damage from the blaze and the efforts to put it out.

Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a suspected arson that occurred on Pictou Rd. in #BibleHill.

At around the same time, an RCMP officer saw a grey 2008 Honda Accord with a Nova Scotia license plate driving on the wrong side of Highway 104.

Police say the same car was found abandoned on the side of the highway a short time later with items inside that are believed to be connected to the Bible Hill blaze.

No one was found near the car, and police are asking for anyone with information about the suspected arson or the vehicle to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.