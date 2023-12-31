Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire on Toronto subway train at Sheppard-Yonge station causes delays, burn injury

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 3:45 pm
Emergency responders from Toronto police and fire units battled a fire on a northbound subway car on the Sheppard-Yonge line Sunday. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Emergency responders from Toronto police and fire units battled a fire on a northbound subway car on the Sheppard-Yonge line Sunday. Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police and fire units say a fire broke out on a northbound subway train car at the Sheppard-Yonge station Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders say they responded to reports of an e-bike on fire around 3 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The bike was on the first car of a train heading northbound, police said.

According to Toronto fire, the flames were put out, but smoke and one fire-related injury caused part of the line to shut down.

Trending Now

The station was evacuated for the safety of subway riders.

There will be no service between Finch and Lawrence while the situation is being resolved, officials said.

Delays are expected in the area, but shuttle buses are available along the closed route.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices