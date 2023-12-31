Fire on Toronto subway train at Sheppard-Yonge station causes delays, burn injury

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and fire units say a fire broke out on a northbound subway train car at the Sheppard-Yonge station Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders say they responded to reports of an e-bike on fire around 3 p.m.

The bike was on the first car of a train heading northbound, police said.

According to Toronto fire, the flames were put out, but smoke and one fire-related injury caused part of the line to shut down.

The station was evacuated for the safety of subway riders.

There will be no service between Finch and Lawrence while the situation is being resolved, officials said.

Delays are expected in the area, but shuttle buses are available along the closed route.