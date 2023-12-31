Christmas tree recycling program returns to Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

As the holiday season comes to an end, those who put up live Christmas trees will likely be looking to get rid of them soon. The Regional District of Central Okanagan is making it easy.

“The RDCO Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life by dropping it off at one of the many free and convenient Chip It locations,” the RDCO said in a media release.

“The tree will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient-rich compost called GlenGrow available at various locations.”

From now until Jan. 31, Monday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., Kelowna residents can drop off their live trees at the parking lot at Ben Lee Park off of Houghton Road, the Glenmore Landfill and the Cook Road Boat Launch.

Residents in West Kelowna and Peachland can do their part by visiting the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre at 2640 Asquith Road from now until Jan. 31, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:50 p.m. Drop-off services in Lake Country are available at 1950 Camp Road, next to Jack Seaton Park.

If you plan on keeping your tree up a little longer this year or miss the Jan. 31 deadline, not to worry. There is another way you can dispose of your live tree — the RDCO suggests cutting your tree into pieces and placing it in your yard waste bin for pick up, once yard collection waste resumes on March 1, 2024.

“Keep in mind prunings and branches must be no longer that 5 cm in diameter and less than 1 metre long,” the RDCO said.

Those droppping off their tree at the select locations in the Central Okanagan are asked to double check for any decorations and tinsel before recycling their trees. They are also ask to remove any plastics or other materials used during transport, as they interfere with the composting process.

For more information, click here.